EU Ambassador meets arts, entertainment industry players in Tamale

Mr Irchad Razaaly, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana has urged players in the culture and creative industry in the Northern Region to prioritise investing in capacity building.

He said there was the need for industry players to collaborate with the stakeholders to put in place strategies to help make the sector attractive and profitable for them.

Mr Razaaly made the call when he interacted with some members of the entertainment and arts industry in Tamale as part of his visit to the Northern region.

Representatives of the Northern Regional Musicians Association, Film Producers Association and the Northern Drama and Film Makers Association attended the event, which was to deliberate on some of the challenges confronting the industry, and how the EU could support to maximise the opportunities available in the area.

The EU Ambassador’s visit to the region formed part of this year’s EU month celebration.

Mr Ahmed Shani, Northern Regional President of Drama and Film Makers Association, said the industry was confronted with limited platforms and market space to sell its services, adding the non-availability of standard studios was adversely affecting the quality of films produced.

He called for support to establish a cinema village in the region to help produce practical traditional content.

He said, “We don’t have cinema halls to help premier our films, which is capable of boosting our income levels.”