EU Ambassadors Visit ECOWAS Commission to Boost Strategic Partnership

A European Union ambassadors delegation visited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, on June 20, 2024.

This diplomatic engagement highlighted the growing importance of collaboration between the EU and ECOWAS.

The meeting, chaired by ECOWAS Commission Vice-President Mrs. Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, was a platform for both entities to reaffirm their shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges.

The focus was on strengthening ties in economic development, sustainable growth, security, democratic governance, and institutional strengthening, with a particular emphasis on fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in West Africa.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of ECOWAS, Mrs Tchintchibidja acknowledged the EU’s ongoing support in helping ECOWAS achieve its objectives. The ECOWAS delegation, joined by Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, and several ECOWAS Commission directors, engaged in substantive discussions to deepen cooperation.

The EU delegation, led by Ambassador Samuela Isopi to Nigeria and ECOWAS, and Mr. Richard Young from Brussels’ West Africa Division, was a diverse group that included ambassadors accredited to key West African nations.

Their visit was a clear demonstration of the EU’s concerted effort to bolster the strategic partnership between ECOWAS and the European Union across pivotal sectors.