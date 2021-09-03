EU and AstraZeneca Agree to End Litigation Over Vaccine Supply

The European Union and UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca have agreed to end litigation over the execution of the advance purchase agreement, reaching a deal on the delivery of the remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses to the bloc.

“Today the EU and AstraZeneca have reached an agreement which will secure the delivery of the remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses to Member States under the terms of the Advance Purchase Agreement concluded on 27 August 2020 with AstraZeneca. The agreement will also end the pending litigation before the Brussels Court,” the commission said in a statement.

“Today’s settlement agreement guarantees the delivery of the remaining 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by AstraZeneca to the EU. While this week we reached the important milestone of 70% full vaccination of the EU’s adult population, there are significant differences in vaccination rates between our Member States, and the continued availability of vaccines, including AstraZeneca’s, remain crucial,” Stella Kyriakides, EU commissioner for health and food safety, was quoted as saying.