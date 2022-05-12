EU And Ghana Commemorate Europe Day 2022

The European Union (EU) in Ghana commemorated Europe Day 2022 on 9th May, under the theme “65 years of EU-Ghana partnership”. To commemorate the day, an official diplomatic reception was held at the EU Ambassador’s Residence.

Guests included His Royal Majesty Ga Mants3, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Hon. Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, EU Member States Ambassadors in Ghana, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society organisations, project partners, academia and the media.

The EU also staged a photo exhibition of EU projects in Ghana centred on people, to pay tribute to ordinary Ghanaian heroes making a difference for people, planet, and prosperity.

Europe Day is held on 9th May each year to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of Robert Schuman’s Declaration in 1950, where he proposed to form an economic partnership between France and Germany by pooling coal and steel production. His vision was to create a union within Europe that would make war between European nations unthinkable. The treaty of Rome was signed in 1957, making Schuman’s proposal a reality and marking the beginning of the European Union as we know it today.

This year is the 65th anniversary of both the Treaty of Rome and Ghana’s independence. This presented a unique opportunity to highlight the cooperation and partnership between the EU and Ghana throughout the years and across different sectors.

This includes a partnership for sustainable growth and job creation, the promotion of shared democratic values, strengthening human security, and jointly working towards a more digital and green future.

In his speech at the Europe Day reception, EU Ambassador to Ghana, H. E. Irchad Razaaly, highlighted the EU-Ghana partnership for sustainable growth and job creation, the promotion of shared democratic values, strengthening human security, and working towards a more digital and green future. “Almost since Ghana’s independence, the countries of Europe have been present and started a partnership and friendship with the country,” he said.

“It is my hope and wish that Ghana and the European Union will continue their excellent partnership over the next decades. And I am personally committed to help maintain and strengthen this bridge between Europe and Ghana,” Ambassador Razaaly added. He concluded by proposing a toast to Ghana and a continued EU-Ghana partnership.

Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, delivered a message on behalf of the Government of Ghana.

He acknowledged the close relations between Ghana and the EU characterised by high-level visits with the most recent being the visit of President Akufo Addo to the European Institutions in 2021, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms Jutta Urpilainen’s visit to Accra earlier this year. He highlighted the EU’s assistance through the COVAX facility, where Ghana was the first country that benefitted from vaccines doses globally.