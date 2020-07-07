The European Union Delegation to Libya announced on Tuesday the allocation of 100,000 euros (112,947 U.S. dollars) in emergency assistance for displaced Libyans fleeing armed conflict.

“An intensification of conflict in Libya and shifting frontlines have resulted in a new spike of displacement,” the EU delegation noted in a statement.

The EU funding will support the Libyan Red Crescent Society in delivering “emergency assistance to 2,500 of the most vulnerable people temporarily housed in schools in the eastern cities of Ejdabia, Tobruk, Shahat, Bayda, Bani Walid and Benghazi,” the statement said.

The funding is part of the EU’s contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the statement explained.

In recent weeks, more people have had to flee areas around the cities of Tarhouna, Bani Walid and Sirte, bringing the total number of the displaced people from these areas to 27,750, according to the statement.

The UN-backed Libyan government and the rival east-based army had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict in and around the capital Tripoli for more than a year, before the UN-backed government recently announced the takeover of all western Libya after withdrawal of the east-based army from the region.

“With no end in sight to the conflict, over 400,000 Libyans continue to be internally displaced,” the statement said.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011. Enditem

