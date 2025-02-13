EU Bank Backs West African Startups with €15 Million Fund Aimed at Jobs, Gender Equity

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €15 million to a groundbreaking initiative designed to fuel small business growth in West Africa and Madagascar, targeting sectors critical to regional development while prioritizing women’s economic empowerment.

Announced during the EIB Group Day, the investment in the *I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3)* fund marks the latest effort to bridge financing gaps for African startups in agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, and other key industries.

Managed by Paris-based impact investor Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), the fund aims to create over 4,000 direct jobs, with at least 40% reserved for women—a commitment aligned with the 2X Challenge, a global benchmark for advancing gender equality in entrepreneurship. The EIB’s contribution, backed by the EU-funded ACP Trust Fund, forms part of the bloc’s Global Gateway strategy, which seeks to bolster sustainable infrastructure and inclusive growth across Africa.

“This isn’t just about money; it’s about unlocking potential in places where capital is scarce,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who signed the agreement alongside I&P co-CEOs Jérémy Hajdenberg and Sébastien Boyé. He emphasized the fund’s dual focus on job creation and fostering “responsible entrepreneurship,” particularly in nations like Benin, Togo, and Madagascar, where private equity investment remains limited.

The IPAE 3 fund will target businesses with high growth potential, offering not only financing but also technical support to help startups scale sustainably. I&P, which has operated in Africa for two decades, will leverage its regional offices in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, and Madagascar to identify ventures that align with goals such as climate resilience and economic inclusion.

Sébastien Boyé of I&P called the EIB’s involvement a “vote of confidence” in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. “We’re targeting businesses that solve real challenges—whether it’s clean energy access or affordable healthcare—while ensuring women aren’t left behind,” he said. The partnership builds on a 20-year collaboration between the EIB and I&P, bringing total EIB support for I&P-managed funds to €35.25 million.

The initiative also aims to catalyze additional private and public investment, with the EIB projecting a multiplier effect of 4.5 times its initial contribution. Analysts note the urgency of such efforts: despite Africa’s booming youth population, SMEs often struggle to secure capital due to perceived risks, stifling innovation and job creation.

This move aligns with the EIB’s broader push under its *EIB Global* arm, which channeled €3.1 billion into African projects in 2024 alone. By anchoring the IPAE 3 fund, the EU bank signals a strategic shift toward blending finance with measurable social impact—a model increasingly seen as vital for achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in underserved regions.

As West Africa grapples with economic headwinds, from climate shocks to post-pandemic recovery, the success of IPAE 3 could set a precedent for how global institutions partner with local actors to turn small businesses into engines of progress. For now, the message is clear: the EU is betting on African entrepreneurs to lead the way.