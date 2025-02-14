EU Bolsters Ghana’s Cholera Response with GH¢1.6 Million Aid

The European Union has stepped in to support Ghana amid a challenging cholera outbreak that began in October 2024.

With the disease affecting five key regions—including Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern, and Ashanti—the EU is providing GH¢1.6 million (around €100,000) in humanitarian funding to bolster efforts in the hardest-hit communities.

This injection of funds will be channeled through the Ghana Red Cross Society, enabling the rapid deployment of critical supplies such as chlorine for disinfection, handwashing devices, and essential public health education delivered by trained volunteers. The relief measures are being prioritized in high-risk settings like displacement camps and informal settlements on the urban fringes, where inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene conditions leave residents particularly vulnerable.

Local authorities have reported that by the end of December, the outbreak had led to 4,850 suspected cases and 35 deaths, despite ongoing vaccination campaigns. Public health experts point to poor hygiene practices, insufficient sanitation infrastructure, and heavy rains that have worsened drainage issues as key factors fueling the spread of cholera.

The EU’s contribution is part of a broader commitment to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. While the immediate funding aims to stem the tide of the outbreak, many observers emphasize the need for long-term investments in water and sanitation infrastructure to prevent future crises.

This international aid not only underscores the importance of prompt humanitarian intervention but also highlights the collaborative efforts needed to address complex public health challenges. As Ghana continues to grapple with the outbreak, the infusion of EU support offers a glimmer of hope for the 150,000 people at high risk, paving the way for improved resilience in the face of future emergencies.