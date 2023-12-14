EU cautioned towards China’s aggressive efforts across board

The ECR Group, like the majority of the European Parliament, is in favour of a pragmatic and naivety-free approach to relations with the People’s Republic of China. According to MEPs, China should uphold its obligations to the rules-based international order and fulfil its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. However, EU countries should show vigilance at all times in their response to any further efforts by China to erode and undermine the rules-based multilateral order.

ECR Group Foreign Policy Coordinator Anna Fotyga said: “The People’s Republic of China is a communist state that is constantly reinforcing its aggressive, autocratic stance, both externally and internally.”

A large section of the European Parliament resolution deals with human rights, in particular slavery and forced labour, and calls for a strong and united European response to China, together with like-minded partners. It also expresses concern about China’s interference abroad, including in academic and cultural spheres.

Anna Fotyga continues to believe that the description of the relationship with China as a ‘systemic rivalry’ is correct. “But unfortunately we may be forced to adjust our toolbox quickly because of Chinese policies,” she said, arguing for flexibility and vigilance in foreign policy strategy. “We should increase our resilience and carefully control value chains”, she added.

The report was adopted by 529 votes in favour, 47 abstentions, with 40 abstentions.