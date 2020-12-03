Mr Javier Nart, the Chief Observer, leading the European Union Election Observation Mission, has interacted with the Takoradi Office of the Electoral Commission to ascertain its readiness for the December 7, polls.

The Mission Head, a member of the European Parliament, would lead colleague members to analyze the political, electoral and legal issues related to Ghana’s electoral process.

Mr Nart, in interaction with Journalists, said the Mission would observe all aspects of the processes and examine Ghana’s compliance with international and regional commitments for elections.

“We are also not forgetting the laws of Ghana with regard to elections in general,” he added.

Mr Nart said Ghana was an icon of democracy in the sub-region and it was prudent that all aspects were monitored in enhancing and advancing that credentials.

“We are here to listen to you as a Commission since Ghana is not only Accra,” he added.

Methodologies implored by the Mission would include the degree of impartiality shown by the elections administration, freedom of the parties and individuals in expressing their views and fairness of access to state resources during elections.

Meanwhile, the EU election observers could not interfere in the electoral process and have no authority to change or correct any shortcomings.

Mr Nart said an official report would be churned out after the whole process.

“We think it has been peaceful so far…and we shall issue a well-documented report one month after the whole electoral process.”

He prayed that the process would observe all the Democratic principles as Ghana strive to cement its growing democracy in the sub-region.

The overall objective of the Mission was to help support the democratic process in partner countries, enhance public confidence in the process and strengthen respect for human rights and the rule of law.