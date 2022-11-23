EU Classify Russia as a terrorist state

The European Parliament has recognised Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism. The initiative, which came from the conservative ECR Group in the European Parliament, enumerates a long list of acts of terror committed by the Russian Federation.

Speaking after the adoption, ECR Foreign Policy Coordinator Anna Fotyga said:

“The past and the present have shown that Russia is a terrorist state. We say it clearly in this resolution. It should also have consequences. The terrorist state of Russia should be defeated. We cannot negotiate with terrorists or make business with them. Russia should be isolated internationally, including exclusion from the United Nations Security Council”.

ECR MEP Charlie Weimers, who requested the debate on the issue in October, said after the adoption:

“We are asking the EU Member States to issue legally binding declarations or adopt resolutions that hold Russia responsible for its terrorist acts and that alienate its financial institutions and political sphere of influence from the rest of the world.

“In addition, the Commission and Member States should complete the legal arrangement that allows for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. These funds should be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine and compensation for the victims of Russian aggression.”

The joint motion from the Renew Europe, EPP Group and ECR Group was supported by a broad majority.

MEPs now expect the Commission to come forward with a legislative proposal extending the EU sanctions regime for global human rights abuses, the so-called EU Magnitsky Law, in order to swiftly implement targeted sanctions against individuals responsible for high-level corruption in Russia and Belarus, as well as their enablers and beneficiaries in the EU.

Parliament also wants an international compensation mechanism, including an international register of damages. Seized Russian assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine and compensate victims. The notorious Wagner mercenary force in Russian service should also be classified as a terrorist organisation, according to the text.