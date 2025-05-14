EU Commits €800 Million to Boost Ghana’s Infrastructure and Security

The European Union has pledged more than €800 million to support Ghana’s development across critical sectors, including energy, healthcare, and urban planning.

Announced by EU Ambassador Irchad Razaaly during Europe Day celebrations in Accra, the funding forms part of the bloc’s Global Gateway initiative, which prioritizes sustainable infrastructure and economic resilience in partner nations.

A significant portion of the investment €370 million will go toward developing smart cities in northern Ghana, while €62 million is earmarked for modernizing the Kpong Dam. An additional €55 million will bolster local vaccine production, strengthening Ghana’s healthcare self-sufficiency. Ambassador Razaaly emphasized that, between 2021 and 2027, the EU and its member states will channel nearly €1 billion into Ghana’s infrastructure.

Beyond economic development, the partnership extends to security cooperation, with the EU providing €50 million in military equipment and specialized training for Ghana’s armed forces. More than 30 security initiatives, including border management and counter-disinformation programs, are currently supported by the bloc.

Education remains another key focus. Through a newly signed Pact for Skills, the EU is expanding technical and vocational training opportunities while offering scholarships to about 1,000 Ghanaian students and professionals annually.

Ghana’s Minister for Youth Development, George Opare-Addo, praised the collaboration, noting its alignment with shared values of inclusive growth. The 2025 Europe Day event also commemorated 75 years since the Schuman Declaration, the foundational document of the modern EU, underscoring the enduring nature of Ghana-EU ties.

As Ambassador Razaaly affirmed, the partnership reflects more than financial support, it is a long-term commitment to mutual progress in an increasingly interconnected world. With these investments, the EU aims to reinforce Ghana’s role as a stabilizing force and economic hub in West Africa.