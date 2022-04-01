EU commits US$49.6 million to support Ghana’s irrigation development

The European Union (EU) will support Ghana’s irrigation development with a grant of 44.7 million euros (about 49.6 million U.S. dollars), an EU official said here Thursday.

The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen announced this at a ceremony to sign an agreement with Ghana to finance an initiative dubbed the Agricultural Water Management Program.

The EU-funded program would support more than 6,000 smallholder farming households to increase and make their yields more predictable.

The project to be implemented by the Ghana Irrigation Authority targets 35 irrigation schemes, which will boost socioeconomic development in the Upper West, Savannah, and North East regions in northern Ghana.

It forms part of the EU’s larger partnership with Ghana to support agriculture development in the northern sector of the country with a total of 146.5 million U.S. dollars in grants.

“The project is consistent with the government’s priority of addressing the key issues of smallholder farmers and the farming systems in the northern regions of Ghana,” said Ghana’s Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta. Enditem