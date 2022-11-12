EU Delegation hosts President Touray to Breakfast Meeting on Cooperation

The European Union (EU) Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS hosted H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission to a Breakfast Meeting on ways of enhancing cooperation, today, November 11, 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria.

H.E. Samuela Isopi, Head of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS spoke on issues of security in the Sahel, especially Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea and also the issues of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, which she said is of interest to EU Member States.

While thanking the EU Delegation for hosting him, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the vision of the new Management at ECOWAS which is “shared prosperity to the people”. That an ECOWAS of the people should be a community that delivers shared prosperity to the people, which is in line with the ECOWAS Vision 2050: “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity for All”.

President Touray briefed the Ambassadors on the efforts being made by ECOWAS to resolve the political situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso and return them to constitutional democracy.

The meeting was attended by Ambassadors of EU Member States in Abuja.