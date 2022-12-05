EU delegation to Ghana empowers women

The European Union Delegation to Ghana, as part of activities to mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, has held a mentorship programme dubbed “16 Women Speak” to empower the younger generation.

The event, saw 16 prominent and successful women in society share their unique experiences and knowledge to encourage young women to do more to add value to themselves.

The 2022, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign to fight violence against women and girls and is on the theme: “Unite! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

It kicks off on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and runs until December 10th Human Rights Day.

Mr Pieter Smidt Van Gelder, the Deputy Head of Mission, speaking at the event said the 16 women sharing their experiences was a demonstration of their commitment to amplify the voices and influence women.

He said the EU continued to stand in solidarity with women and girl victims and survivors of violence, civil society, women’s right organisations and human rights defenders demanding accountability.

“Only by working closely together can we stop violence against women and girls,” Mr Van Gelder added.

The “16 Women Speak” programme saw young women and men mentored on topics such as setting career goals, coping with postpartum, character building, and finding the right mentor.

Participants were also advised on how to be successful entrepreneurs by building their human skills, resilient, engage people, have positive mindset, and find their clarity.

Daniela d’Orlandi, Ambassador of Italy to Ghana and Togo, said it was an important mentorship programme to help young women overcome competitions and believe in themselves.

She said it was crucial for a change in cultural mindset to create equal opportunities for both women and men.

“As parents we have important responsibility to show by example that women cannot only be mothers, but also successful in any type of profession, they put their minds to. We need to raise awareness as well among boys that it is wrong to misbehave against girls and that violence against women cannot be tolerated,” the Ambassador stated.

Ms d’Orlandi called on the government to ensure the prevention of violence, enhance the protection of victims and persecution of offenders.

Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, the Executive Director of the Ark Foundation and among the 16 prominent women, advised young women to “know your stuff, do your stuff and share your stuff” in order to be successful in life.

“Whatever you believe you have been called to do know it very well. Know it so well that there is no competition around you. It does not matter if the profession knows your stuff because once you know your stuff it would be difficult for people not to recognise you.

“Do your stuff. That is where the question of integrity comes in. so you have people who appear to know their stuff but are unable to deliver when put in leadership positions. But you must do your stuff excellently.

“Share your stuff. This can be done through networking, sharing, and giving to others to make gains,” she stated.

The 16 women are Audrey Swatson, Mrs Delese M. Darko, Ms Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo, Mrs Asieme Elsie Azelikumah, Mrs Judith Bani, Ms Joy Okrah, Mrs Ethel Cofie, and Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye.

The rest are, Ms Diana Nyamekye, Ms Evelyn Danquah, Ms Sefenya Ameyo Adadevoh Saeed, Ms Elsie Appau, Ms Karen Evans Halm, and Dr Vannesa Mensah-Kabu.