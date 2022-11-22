EU extends financial support toward Zimbabwe’s health, elections

The European Union (EU) on Monday extended 47 million Euros (about 48 million U.S. dollars) in financial support to bolster Zimbabwe’s health and electoral processes.

A total of 41 million Euros will go toward health while 6 million Euros will support capacity building of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of next year’s general elections.

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann signed the two financing agreements.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ncube said the financial support signifies the deepening of development cooperation between Zimbabwe and the EU. He said the two agreements constitute the 2022 annual action plan for the EU support to Zimbabwe under the 2021-2027 multi-annual indicative program.

“The continued support to our health sector by the EU and development partners is commendable, and has been key in strengthening our healthcare service delivery and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ncube said. He also said the support to ZEC will contribute to the consolidation of democracy and peace in Zimbabwe.

Kirchmann said the support to health will aim to end preventable maternal, new-born, child and adolescent deaths and ensure global health security as well as strengthen the overall health system in Zimbabwe, while the support to the upcoming elections in 2023 stressed the importance of credible elections to growth in the southern African country. Enditem