EU foreign ministers are to meet on Friday in a special video conference to discuss the disputed election in Belarus, Turkey’s gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, and the situation in Lebanon after the port explosion.

The previously unscheduled meeting is to revolve around potential new sanctions on the Belarus government, after the controversial re-election of long-time President Alexander Lukashenko at the weekend, according to EU circles.

Greece also requested talks due to a dispute with Turkey regarding gas drillings that Athens considers to be in its exclusive economic zone, the sources said.

“I will call an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting this Friday afternoon,” The bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, confirmed in a tweet.

“We will discuss urgent issues and address the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Belarus Presidential elections, as well as developments in Lebanon.”