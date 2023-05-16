EU funds African Universities Research Training in Digitalisation

The European Union (EU) is funding a research capacity-building project in Digitalisation and Internationalisation in eight African universities.

A statement issued by Laweh University College said the Project, dubbed: “The DigiGrad Africa Project”, seeks to enhance the quality and relevance of postgraduate students and young researchers in Africa, especially for the attainment of Africa’s regional and global development goals, through harnessing the opportunities provided by Digitalisation and Internationalisation.

African Universities participating are; Laweh University College, Ghana; University of Cape Coast, Ghana; Moi University, Kenya; and the Africa Nazarene University, Kenya.

The rest are University of Burundi, Burundi; Bujumbura International University, Burundi; University of Juba, South Sudan; and Upper Nile University, South Sudan.

The statement said there were four other universities from Europe also participating in the DigiGrad Project; stating that these were UC Leuven Limburg, Belgium; University of Extremadura, Spain; Sapienza University, Italy; and Maastricht University, The Netherlands.

It said the DigiGrad Project was a significant step towards enhancing the research capacities of African universities. It said by promoting internalisation, leveraging digital technologies, and sharing experiences with European partners, the Project aims to contribute to the development of the African higher education sector, and ultimately, to the continent’s economic and social development.

The statement noted that it would provide the African universities with tools and expertise they need to undertake high-quality research, promote internationalisation and leverage digital technologies to enhance teaching and learning.

It said the EU was executing the DigiGrad Project in collaboration with the African Network for Internationalisatiion of Education (ANIE) and OBREAL Global.

It reiterated that ANIE was coordinating the Project with support from OBRIEL Global—an association dedicated to South-South-North co-operation, and universities from The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Belgium.

It said at a three-day Kick-off-Meeting (KOM) of the Project held at Moi University, Eldoret, Kenya, from May 10-12, the Chair of ANIE, Professor Goski Alabi, commended all participants for working together under the leadership and co-ordination of ANIE and OBREAL Global to win the Project.

Prof Alabi, who is also the Consulting President of Laweh University College, Accra, was optimistic that the DigiGrad Africa Project would be very impactful, thereby achieving its desired results.

Prof Sarah Darkwa represented the University of Cape Coast at the KOM.