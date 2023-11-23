EU, Ghana issues a manual to train agricultural extension agents

The European Union in Ghana (EU Ghana) has unveiled a manual to train and build the capacities of agriculture extension agents to support farmers in the wake of climate change.

The manual on Conservation Agriculture, aims at equipping more than 2,000 extension agents with standardised and effective climate-smart agriculture methods and practices for the Savannah regions of Ghana.

Conservation Agricultural is a set of soil management practices that minimize the disturbance of the soil’s structure, conserves soil water and enhances biodiversity.

The manual, a collaboration between the EU, GIZ and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), contains knowledge and best practices to guide farmers in the practice of sustainable agricultural farming.

Mr Jonas Claes, Deputy Head of Mission, EU Ghana, said the unveiling of the manual was a significant milestone in EU’s support for Ghana’s efforts towards promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

“I am proud to say that the manual is practical and provides useful tips and guidelines to extension officers so they can, in turn, provide their knowledge to smallholder farmers,” he added.

Mr Claes said the EU’s aim was to enhance cooperation and strengthen the local adaptation of farmers to climate change.

Mr Daniel Krull, German Ambassador to Ghana, said climate change was no longer a risk, but a reality the world had come to face.

He emphasized that the threat needed to be addressed immediately, particularly in Africa where more of its negative impacts were to occur.

Mr Kingsley Kwasi Agyeman, Climate Change and Management Specialist, MoFA, said Ghana’s agriculture was vulnerable to climate change due to the country’s dependence on rainfall farming.

He said climate change had affected crop yields, increased the likelihood of post-harvest losses, low farm income, migration, among others.

Mr Agyeman said the Ministry was addressing the challenge through a Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) programme.

“We have through the CSA and Food Security policy ensure that the CSA is mainstreamed in the activities of the Ministry at farm level for farmers,” he added.