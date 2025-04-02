EU, GIZ Fund Anti-Corruption Labs in Ghana

The European Union (EU) and German Development Agency (GIZ) will establish a forensic laboratory and digital interview centers in Ghana to bolster investigations into economic crimes and corruption.

The initiative, part of the €12.7 million Participation, Accountability, and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy (PAIReD) program, aims to equip agencies like the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) with advanced tools for technology-driven probes.

Program Director Astrid Kohl disclosed that the funding will cover forensic equipment, audiovisual interview rooms, and digitization of 30 Circuit Courts to minimize human interference in corruption trials. “These facilities will enable virtual interrogations and streamline case management,” she said, referencing ongoing OSP investigations where suspects reside abroad.

The forensic lab will enhance analysis of financial crimes, while digital courts will adopt electronic filing systems to expedite proceedings. Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of Ghana’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), emphasized the need for parallel legal reforms, including passage of the long-pending Conduct of Public Officers Bill. “Capacity building and laws like witness protection are critical to holding officials accountable,” he stated.

The initiative addresses systemic challenges in resourcing anti-graft bodies, aligning with constitutional mandates requiring public officers to declare assets and avoid conflicts of interest. Article 284 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution explicitly bars officials from leveraging their roles for personal gain.

GIZ and EU officials say the project underscores their commitment to strengthening governance frameworks in Ghana, where corruption remains a barrier to development. The digitization push follows heightened scrutiny of public sector accountability, particularly amid delays in prosecuting high-profile cases.