EU, global youth organizations launch fund for youth-led initiatives in Kenya

The European Union in partnership with six global youth organizations on Wednesday launched a fund worth 10 million euros (about 10.5 million U.S. dollars) that targets youth-led initiatives across the globe.

Jutta Urpilainen, the European Union (EU) commissioner for International Partnerships, said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the fund hopes to leverage the extensive global network of youth organizations to enable young people to overcome the challenge of lack of access to finance in order to positively impact the world.

“The fund will focus on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals at the local level, focusing on environment, climate change, and the inclusion of youth in situations of vulnerability and from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Urpilainen said during a virtual event which also marks the first anniversary of the establishment of the youth action plan in EU external action.

She added that for the funding opportunities to be inclusive, young people will also be involved in the selection of the projects that will benefit from the fund.