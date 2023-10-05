EU, Gov’t inaugurate 224 housing units for farmers

The European Union (EU) and the Government of Ghana have handed over 224 on-farm housing units to workers of Golden Exotic Limited (GEL) at Kasunya and Asutsuare in the Shai Osoduku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The newly constructed housing units are equipped with modern amenities, ensuring comfortable living for the farmers and their families.

Designed with a focus on functionality and sustainability, the houses have been equipped with energy-efficient electricity systems, water treatment plant and a community centre.

The project is part of the broader Banana Accompanying Measures Programme, which prioritised the development of the agricultural sector, while enhancing social welfare within the farming community

.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, at the handing over ceremony, said access to decent and affordable housing played a crucial role in creating a conducive environment for farmers to thrive and contribute effectively to productivity.

He said providing farmers with housing units, under the Banana Accompanying Measures Programme, sought to address the pressing issue of rural poverty and homelessness within the farming communities.

“These housing units are a testament to our commitment to uplifting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

They will not only provide a safe and comfortable space for the farmers but also enable them to lead better lives,” he added.

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, in a statement delivered on his behalf, expressed gratitude to the EU for its support and said the programme would have a transformative impact.

“We are proud to have collaborated with the European Union in realising this important project. The housing units will unlock potential and enhance the agricultural productivity of the farmers.”

“ This is an embodiment of the shared vision for rural development and poverty reduction, which lies at the core of our collaboration.”

Mr Olivier Chassang, the Vice President of Compagnie Fruitiere in Ghana (Parent company of Golden Exotics Limited), said: “This is a major milestone in the social development of the company and a great example of international cooperation”

The completion of the 224 housing units marked a long-awaited yet significant milestone in the journey towards creating a thriving farming community in Ghana, he said.

He said the EU and the Government looked forward to continuing their fruitful partnership to empower farmers, contribute to sustainable rural development and improve the overall quality of life in the agricultural sector.

The Banana Accompanying Measures aims at improving the competitiveness of the banana export industry in the face of the tariff preference erosion in the European Union market, while ensuring its environmental and socio-economic sustainability in the long run.

Ten countries are benefiting from these special measures, and in Ghana, the objective is to improve the living conditions of farmers, alleviate rural poverty and promote sustainable development.

The inauguration of 224 housing units is a significant achievement within the framework of these support measures, and the project is being implemented in collaboration between the EU and the Government of Ghana.