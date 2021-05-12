Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

European Council President Charles Michel has hailed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for his efforts to promote regional integration and promoting pan-Africanism.

According to a State House statement issued here Tuesday, Michel in his congratulatory message to Museveni said the European Union (EU) will work with Uganda in ensuring the integration of the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc that groups Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi.

“The EU remains fully engaged as regards the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the EAC and I hope the Agreement will be taken forward, building on the conclusions of the recent EAC Summit,” Michel said.

“Uganda and the EU have a longstanding partnership for peace in the region and economic development, and we stand ready to further work together, including on environmental protection and fighting climate change.

‘President Museveni is scheduled to be sworn-in for another term of office Wednesday after he won the country’s Jan. 14 presidential elections.

According to the statement, 12 heads of state have confirmed attendance of the event that will be held in the capital of Kampala amid strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

