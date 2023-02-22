EU-Kenya business forum opens to boost trade, investment opportunities

The European Union (EU)-Kenya Business Forum began in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Tuesday, aimed at boosting trade and investment opportunities between the two sides.

The two-day forum brought together entrepreneurs from Kenya and the member states of the EU to forge partnerships that will enhance economic relations for both parties.

Kenyan President William Ruto said in his opening remarks that the forum is the culmination of efforts by Kenya and the EU. “The magnitude of interest for the business forum presents the level of opportunities to be unlocked,” Ruto said.

He revealed that the EU is the largest export market for Kenyan goods and trading with the bloc helps Kenya create jobs in the tea and coffee value chain.

“We will work together to bring more value because we want to help diversify Kenya’s economy and exports,” EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Moses Kuria said that Kenya is keen to tap into the EU’s business expertise to boost the country’s investment climate and export competitiveness. Enditem