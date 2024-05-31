EU launches resilience project to support 230,000 vulnerable people in South Sudan

The European Union (EU) on Thursday launched a three-year project that will support 230,000 vulnerable people in three states of South Sudan.

The project, funded with 6.8 million U.S. dollars, targets children, youth and women in conflict-prone areas of Akobo County in Jonglei State, Rubkona County in Unity State, and Malakal County in Upper Nile State.

Lothar Jaschke, deputy head of the EU delegation to South Sudan, said the project will contribute to building resilient and peaceful communities through peacebuilding interventions and strengthening administration at the sub-national level.

“We will do our best, together with implementing partners, local communities and government agencies, to deliver concrete and positive changes on the ground. We want this action to be a real game changer for the 230,000 beneficiaries of this action,” Jaschke said in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He noted that the EU and its partners support the government and stakeholders in building robust local governance structures that are responsive and accountable to the communities they serve, adding that the project is designed through an inclusive approach with active involvement of local leaders, local government officials and communities.

The project to be implemented by Save the Children, a global charity, will lead to better implementation of the rule of law, human rights, stronger female and youth leadership, entrepreneurship, economic development, improved agricultural productivity and more peaceful natural resource management.

It will also improve access to sustainable clean water systems, and contribute to resilient and peaceful communities that are protected from violence and other harm.

Sophie Chambers, acting country director for Save the Children in South Sudan, said the project will address climate smart programming, with a focus on sustainable economies, basic services and specific peacebuilding activities.

“This integrated project represents a pivotal step towards empowering grassroots civil society, and local authorities in South Sudan to develop and implement sustainable solutions to the multifaceted challenges they face,” Chambers said.

She noted that placing local leadership at the forefront will not only strengthen governance and resilience at the community level, but also cultivate community-owned solutions that can endure long after external support has concluded.