EU launches youth-focused campaign to end plastic pollution in Kenya

The European Union (EU) on Monday launched a youth-focused campaign that seeks to end plastic pollution in Kenya.

Henriette Geiger, EU ambassador to Kenya, told journalists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the week-long campaign, which is part of celebrations marking World Environment Day, involves a series of creative activities to be undertaken by the youth designed to promote plastic recycling.

“Some of the activities by the young Kenyans include making puppets from plastic waste in order to reduce plastic pollution as well as creating mini-dramas that enhance public awareness on the benefits of recycling plastic,” she said.

The campaign targets school pupils in order to inculcate an environmental conservation mindset at an early age, Geiger said.

The exercise also incorporates use of stage performances, storytelling and narrations by young learners that are geared towards promoting the circular economy by learning how to reduce, reuse, rethink and redesign plastic waste, she said.

Geiger said the campaign will also highlight the EU’s climate priorities through engaging young Kenyans in positive conversations on unlocking opportunities in the green economy. Enditem