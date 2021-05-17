The European Union is looking for a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and sanctions are not on the table yet, since restrictions are an instrument that should be used when all other measures fail, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

“We see a worrying escalation of violence with an increasing cost of human life, mostly innocent civilians. So the priority now is to stop this, to stop the escalation so that there is no more destruction, no more people dying, and that the meaningful political process, the dialogue, can resume,” Stano said at a briefing.

“Sanctions are not a policy, sanctions are instrument when everything else fails … At this stage, no one, as far as I’m aware, in the current discussions brought up the issue of sanctions,” the spokesman continued.