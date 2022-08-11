EU Maintains High Rate of Gas Reserves Filling Despite Limited Supply From Russia

The European Union continues to pump gas into underground storage facilities at a high rate in August, despite the limited supply from Russia, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) association.

The data showed that at the end of gas day on August 9, which ended at 04:00 GMT on August 10, European underground storage facilities were 72.78% full, with an average increase of 0.39 percentage points per day. In total, the EU has now accumulated about 82 billion cubic meters of gas.

According to Rystad Energy analysts, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European market in July remained high and even slightly increased compared to the previous month. In June, LNG deliveries from the United States outpaced pipeline exports from Russia for the first time, according to the International Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, gas supplies from Russia in transit through Ukraine and via Nord Stream 1 remain limited. Pumping through Nord Stream 1 is expected at the level of about 31 million cubic meters on Thursday, according to the data from operator Nord Stream AG.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, has been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed its underperformance to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada where it was sent for repairs. On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.