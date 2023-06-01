EU must step up fight against foreign interference

The ECR Group supports the recommendations of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference to combat foreign interference, information manipulation and attacks on democracy.

ECR Shadow Beata Szydło is pleased to see that “the problem of Russian and Chinese interference remains high on the EU agenda” as it was the ECR Group that brought this issue to the level of the European Parliament in the last legislature.

Beata Szydło said: “The Committee has produced a timely and comprehensive document covering many aspects of this complex issue. It contains some misplaced statements attacking some member states, but at least it’s good that we’re talking about countering the influence of China and Russia”.

Szydło added:

“Foreign interference is a fact. Especially after the brutal war in Ukraine and the Qatargate scandal, we have proof that we can’t be indifferent”.

“I hope the Commission will understand that we have to prevent Russia from influencing our political life.”