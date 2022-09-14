EU ‘Not Complete’ Without Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Balkans – Commission President

The European Union is not complete without Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and the Balkan countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“I want the people of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to know and I think I speak on the name of this noble house, you are part of our family, you are the future of our union and in our union, and our union is not complete without you, this has to be the message,” von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address to European Parliament in Strasbourg.

On June 23, the heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels approved the status of candidates for joining the union for Ukraine and Moldova. The summit also announced its readiness to grant the candidate status to Georgia as soon as it fulfills a number of conditions.