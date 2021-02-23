dpa/GNA – EU officials expressed their condolences to the family of Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, who was killed in an attack on a convoy of the World Food Programme(WFP) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Shocked by the attack of a WFP convoy in DRC and by the lives lost,” European Council President Charles Michel tweeted, extending his thoughts to the families of others killed in the attack as well.

“Security and peace must be assured. The EU will stand by the side of the DRC and its population,” he said.

In a similar vein, European Parliament President David Sassoli spoke of “deep sorrow” regarding the deaths.