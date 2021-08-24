EU Poured US$66 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan in 2021

The European Union provided 57 million euros ($66 million) in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan in 2021 so far, in addition, neighboring countries hosting Afghan refugees got 22 million euros, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Tuesday.

“Only this year, we’ve provided 57 million euros already. If you look at the region broadly, we’ve provided money for Afghan refugees in neighboring countries – Uzbekistan, Iran – they’ve reached collectively an allocation of 22 million euros from us until now,” Ujvari told a press briefing.