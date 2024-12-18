EU Provides €4.1 Billion to Ukraine for Social and Humanitarian Support

Ukraine received 4.1 billion euros (about 4.3 billion U.S. dollars) from the European Union (EU) to finance its urgent social and humanitarian needs, the Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The funds, provided through the Ukraine Facility financial instrument, have been allocated to Ukraine’s state budget.

Of the total amount, 1.5 billion euros (about 1.57 billion U.S. dollars) was granted as a non-repayable contribution.

With the latest disbursement, Ukraine has received the full amount of 16 billion euros (about 16.8 billion U.S. dollars) envisaged by the Ukraine Facility for 2024. The funding made the EU the largest donor for Ukraine’s budget among all international partners.

In 2025, Kiev plans to get 12.5 billion euros (about 13.1 billion U.S. dollars) in financial support under the Ukraine Facility.