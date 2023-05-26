EU provides funds in budget support to Somalia

The European Union (EU) said Thursday it has approved 21.98 million U.S. dollars in budget support payment to Somalia.

With this disbursement, the EU said it supports the Somali government to implement its national development and stabilization plan. It also said the release of the funds coincides with Somalia and the EU launching the Joint Operational Roadmap for a renewed engagement between the EU and Somalia, which outlines joint priorities for the next two years.

Elmi Mahamoud Nur, minister of Finance for Somalia, said the EU budget support is an invaluable source of assistance to ensure the government strengthens the ongoing reforms and delivers basic public services to the people.

The funds were released under the EU’s Somalia State and Resilience Building Contract and Support to Debt Relief Action. Enditem