EU provides funds to support displaced persons in some African countries

The European Union said Friday it had allocated an additional 28.5 million U.S. dollars to South Sudan, Uganda, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to mainly support newly displaced people fleeing conflicts and climatic events.

The EU said the funding of 6.8 million dollars for South Sudan, where around 2,000 people arrive daily from neighboring Sudan, will support the humanitarian response in the border areas.

“Out of the new arrivals — refugees and South Sudanese returnees — 70 percent are women and children, and one in five are malnourished,” the EU said in a statement.

The conflict, which began between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, had seen some 317,993 people cross into South Sudan from Sudan as of Oct. 16.

The EU said an additional 5.9 million dollars will support the overall humanitarian response in Somalia where around 2 million people will require emergency humanitarian assistance as a result of conflict, floods, and cholera outbreak before the end of 2023.

According to the EU, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes regions continue to face multiple and overlapping humanitarian crises, aggravated by conflict and climate-related disasters.

It said 1.6 million dollars will strengthen food security in Uganda, for a refugee population of more than 1.5 million. And 14.2 million dollars will support the scale-up of the humanitarian response in the DRC amid escalating violence and a deteriorating humanitarian situation.