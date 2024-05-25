EU provides humanitarian aid for flood relief in Tanzania

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday announced the provision of 100,000 euros (about 108,425 U.S. dollars) to assist 85,000 people affected by flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in Tanzania.

In a statement, the EU said the new emergency funding will support the Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) in delivering urgently needed assistance to affected people in Morogoro, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Geita, Dar es Salaam, Manyara, Coast regions, and Zanzibar’s Unguja Island.

The statement said the funding will be used to scale up lifesaving and emergency relief to the most vulnerable, especially those whose homes have been destroyed and those who have been displaced.

The TRCS will use this funding to provide tarpaulins and tents to affected households to set up emergency shelters. Additionally, the TRCS will distribute essential household items to those displaced and to camp-based populations, the statement added.

This funding is in addition to an earlier allocation of 100,000 euros to the TRCS in December 2023, which the EU contributed in response to flooding, the statement said.