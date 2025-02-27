EU provides US$52.6 million in military equipment to Ghana

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday handed over a batch of military equipment worth 50 million euros (about 52.6 million U.S. dollars) to Ghana to help reinforce the West African country’s security infrastructure.

“Ghana and the EU stand together, united in our commitment to multilateralism, defending our shared values and ensuring the safety of people,” said Irchad Razaaly, EU ambassador to Ghana, during the handover ceremony in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Razaaly emphasized that the EU’s support extends beyond military assistance, encompassing conflict prevention, mediation, border management, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security, and combating disinformation.

Prosper Douglas Bani, Ghana’s national security advisor, underscored the threats posed by violent extremism, transnational organized crime, and cross-border instability, which jeopardize national security, disrupt livelihoods, and hinder economic progress.

Bani expressed gratitude for the EU’s continued support, noting that the equipment would significantly bolster Ghana’s security infrastructure and enhance its ability to address emerging security challenges.

“This donation of military equipment to Ghana’s security forces underscores our shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity,” he added.