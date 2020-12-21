The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to present its assessment of the vaccine manufactured jointly by BioNTech and Pfizer on Monday, which is widely expected to be approved as EU countries prepare for mass vaccination campaigns.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left no doubt last week that she expects a positive assessment.

The next step would be the formal approval of the European Commission, which is considered a formality and could be granted within two days, according to earlier information.

After the EMA’s approval, the commission would work at “supersonic speed” to give its own go-ahead, which could come in a couple of days, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The approval would pave the way for the EU countries to kick off mass vaccination campaigns before the start of 2021.

The EMA will decide on whether to authorize another vaccine, from Moderna, on January 6, six days sooner than planned.