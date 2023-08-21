EU short-term observers deployed in Zimbabwe ahead of polls

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) on Sunday deployed 44 short-term observers across Zimbabwe, its third contingent following the deployment of its core team of 11 experts and 46 long-term observers last month.

The short-term observers were sent off by EU EOM chief observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo, who arrived in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

“The short-term observers will cover all 10 provinces in both urban and rural areas. Together with the other EU EOM observers, they will be the eyes and ears of the mission on election day during polling, counting and collation of results. They will also pay attention to the electoral environment,” Castaldo said at the send-off ceremony.

On election day, the EU EOM will be reinforced by a Delegation of the European Parliament and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, bringing to about 150 the total number of EU observers to the Aug. 23 election.

Zimbabweans will vote on Wednesday to choose a president, members of parliament, and representatives of local governments. There are 11 presidential candidates, but the main contest will be between incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking a second five-year term, and Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change.

Castaldo said he will present the EU EOM initial findings and conclusions two days after polls on Aug. 25, and the mission will remain in Zimbabwe to observe the post-electoral environment.

A final report, with recommendations for future elections, will be published two months after the elections, Castaldo said.