EU, Spain And City Of Kumasi Forging Close Partnership

On 16 March, the EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation H. E. Irchad Razaaly and the Ambassador of Spain H. E. Javier Gutierrez, met in Kumasi with the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei and Samuel Pyne, Mayor Kumasi city and other authorities to witness the launch of a new EU-financed project benefitting the city. The Ambassador of Spain to Ghana attended as well.

The project ‘HORESD: Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development’ represents a co-operation partnership between local authorities in Spain and the city of Kumasi. The project is financed by the European Union (EU) with a grant amount of EUR2.5 million.

The main objective of HORESD project is to improve public service delivery and strengthen local governance, including in the area of environmental management. Particular attention will be paid to strengthening participatory approaches. The project intends to set up a public forum, in order to help debate the main sustainable development objectives of the city.

The EU Ambassador mentioned that in the new EU co-operation programme for Ghana (2021-2027) the issue of sustainable urban development has been upgraded into a priority area. This has been done based on the recognition that cities worldwide, including in Africa, are having to cope with an influx of people in view of the growing urbanization rate.

The Ambassador said: ‘it is critical for cities –including Kumasi- to be able to continue to provide basic social services to a growing urban population. In this context, twinning between cities in the EU and in Ghana makes sense. Lessons can be learned, resources and know-how can be shared and sustainable partnerships can be forged for the future’.

Present at the event were also Hon Franciso Carvalho, City County of Praia, Dr. Victor Rey Project Communication Director – HORESD and Dr. Helder Morieira, Transnational Cordinator – HORESD.