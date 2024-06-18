EU Targets Meta and Apple with Major Antitrust Charges

European Commission Prepares Groundbreaking Action Against Tech Giants

The European Commission is poised to wield its new antitrust powers against Meta and Apple under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), signaling a significant regulatory crackdown on their market practices.

According to Reuters, EU regulators are set to file charges against Meta and Apple before the summer recess. This move is part of the EU’s efforts to rein in the dominance of major tech firms in the digital landscape.

Apple’s Allegations: The focus of the EU’s investigation into Apple revolves around its steering rules, alleged to hinder app developers from communicating external offers to users and impose additional fees on developers. Another probe concerning Apple’s Safari web browser choice screen is ongoing, expected to conclude later.

Meta’s Charges: Meta faces scrutiny over its “pay or consent” model, where users must either subscribe for an ad-free experience or consent to data tracking for targeted advertising on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Digital Markets Act (DMA): Enacted recently, the DMA mandates that large tech entities facilitate greater competition by supporting smaller rivals and enabling smoother transitions between competing online services, encompassing social media platforms, web browsers, and app stores.

Next Steps: Preliminary findings resembling antitrust charges are slated for release by August, beginning with Apple followed by Meta. Both companies have refrained from commenting on the pending charges, with Apple citing ongoing compliance efforts with the DMA.

Potential Consequences: Failure to comply with the DMA could result in fines up to 10% of a company’s global annual turnover, underscoring the seriousness of these investigations for Meta and Apple.

Regulatory Landscape: Meta’s recent clash with European regulators also involves a halt to its Meta AI rollout in response to privacy concerns, complicating its operations across five major platforms in Europe.

This development marks a pivotal moment in European tech regulation, as the Commission moves assertively to foster a fairer digital marketplace while addressing consumer and competitive concerns.