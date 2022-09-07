EU to enhance cooperation with Kenya’s incoming President William Ruto

Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Kenya on Tuesday pledged enhanced cooperation with incoming Kenya President William Ruto on areas of mutual interest.

A statement from the EU released in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, congratulated Ruto after the Supreme Court declared him the validly elected President Monday, vowing to partner with his administration to achieve shared goals.

The EU is looking forward to working with President-elect William Samoei Ruto and his administration to strengthen the partnership further through EU-Kenya Dialogue, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the British Minister to Africa Vicky Ford in a statement congratulated Kenya’s incoming President William Ruto, saying she looked forward to an enhanced strategic partnership in diverse areas of mutual interest. Enditem