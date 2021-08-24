EU to give more than €200 million for Afghans

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a significant increase in humanitarian aid for suffering Afghans ahead of the G7 special summit.

According to information given on Tuesday, more than 200 million euros (235 million dollars) is to be made available from the EU budget for assistance this year, which is about four times as much money as originally planned.

According to von der Leyen, the aid will benefit people inside Afghanistan as well as refugees.

In view of the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan, the heads of state and government of the G7 countries want to discuss the further course of action and aid for the population at a videoconference on Tuesday afternoon.

The group of important industrialized countries includes the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan and Canada. The top representatives of the EU are also always present.