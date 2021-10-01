EU to organise a roundtable discussion on Circular Economy Today

The European Union (EU) in Ghana is organising a roundtable event in Accra to discuss ways of promoting a more sustainable and circular economy in Ghana, through presentation of actions from different stakeholders, of distinct sectors of activity.

The event, scheduled for the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, on Friday, 1st October 2021 at 16.00 GMT, forms the concluding part of activities planned for this year’s EU Climate Week celebration in Ghana.

The event will be hosted by the EU Ambassador to Ghana Irchad Razaaly and will have the participation of Private and public sector organisations, companies, Embassies and Development Partners of the Environment and Natural Resources Working Group.

The European Union is committed to promoting sustainable development by supporting countries like Ghana to create a conducive environment for the growth of green businesses and a circular economy, which is one of the pillars of the European Green Deal, an important area of EU external action, including EU international cooperation and development policy.

The European Green Deal provides a roadmap with concrete actions to boost the efficient use of resources by moving to a clean, circular economy, to stop climate change, revert biodiversity loss and cut pollution.

The EU adopted the European Climate Law in June 2021. The law aims at ensuring that Europe’s economy and society become climate neutral by 2050 and it sets the framework for achieving progress in enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change. The European Climate Law also sets in motion the new net greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of at least -55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

“The European Green Deal calls for a strong engagement with Africa on climate, energy and environmental issues. The European Union is committed to promote sustainable development by supporting countries like Ghana to create a conducive environment for the growth of green businesses and a circular economy”, stated the Ambassador Irchad Razaaly.

For the last three years, the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana has been promoting circular economy in Ghana. Following the Study of Circular Economy in Ghana