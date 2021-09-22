EU to step up cooperation with Colombia in peace process

Some five years after the signing of a peace treaty in Colombia, the EU and the South American country have agreed to intensify their cooperation.

One focus is the ongoing peace process. A memorandum to this effect was signed by EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell and Colombian Vice-President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez in New York on Tuesday.

Colombia suffered more than 50 years of armed conflict between armed forces, left-wing guerrilla groups and right-wing paramilitaries.

During the civil war, more than 220,000 people died and millions were displaced in the country. The largest rebel organization FARC concluded a peace treaty with the government in 2016 and laid down its arms.

Borrell said: “The implementation of the 2016 peace agreement, as contribution to global peace and security, will remain at the heart of our engagement.”

The European Union has supported the peace process in Colombia politically and also financially.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who like Colombian President Ivan Duque was also present, said Colombia was an important ally of the EU.

“Today, we committed to taking our relationship further: working jointly to address global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic,” von der Leyen said.

Cooperation is also important in the field of climate and environmental protection.