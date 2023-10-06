EU, UNICEF launch internet project for marginalized schools in Kenya

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday launched a project about last-mile digital connections to underserved areas in Kenya, which seeks to boost internet connectivity in marginalized areas.

Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the project will finance infrastructure, the development of skills and digital educational services to schools across the country and provide internet for up to 1,300 schools.

“It will benefit 300,000 children across 47 counties in Kenya and represents an important step towards reducing the country’s digital divide and fighting digital inequalities,” Urpilainen said.

She said that the project reflects the EU’s strong commitment to Kenya’s technological transition by expanding the connectivity of schools, providing skills training for students and establishing a green digital innovation hub.