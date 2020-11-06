The European Union (EU) has called for credible and peaceful elections in Ghana next month.

EU Ambassador to Ghana Diana Acconica told local television station Wednesday that her organization expects Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections to be free, fair, credible, and peaceful.

“The European Union expects elections in Ghana to be free, fair, credible and most of all peaceful,” Acconica said.

With a month to the country’s general elections, the EU has had discussions with the Ghanaian government about deploying observers to monitor the polls.

The EU team of election observers also met with government officials and presidential candidate of the main opposition party and former President John Dramani Mahama.

A little over 16.9 million voters are expected to take part in the general election on December 7 to elect a president and 275 legislators, according to the electoral commission.