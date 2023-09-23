EU vows to deepen partnership with Somalia on security issues

The European Union (EU) said Friday that it will strengthen cooperation with Somalia to improve security in the country.

A delegation led by Delphine Pronk, chair of the EU Political and Security Committee, is on a visit to Somalia. The visit will focus on deepening the partnership between the EU and Somalia, particularly in the field of security, the EU said.

“This is key to the fight against al-Shabab and to creating a safer and more prosperous environment for the Somali people,” the EU said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The delegation met on Friday with Somali Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama and other international partners.

“We express our gratitude for the EU’s longstanding support to Somalia in bolstering security and stability in our nation,” Jama said.

The EU reiterated its readiness to support the Somali government and people in addressing various challenges, including the humanitarian catastrophe arising from recurring droughts, food insecurity, and persistent security concerns, primarily related to al-Shabab.