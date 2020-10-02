The European Union has decided not to sanction Turkey again at present in a dispute over Mediterranean energy resources, but warns Ankara that further punitive measures are still possible should it break international law.

For now, EU leaders are backing a two-pronged approach that offers incentives and deterrents in a bid to de-escalate tensions over gas-hunting activities, European Council President Charles Michel said early on Friday.

“We want more stability. We want more security. We want more predictability,” the senior official said at a Brussels press conference following the first day of an EU summit.

If the EU believes Turkey is breaking international law again, it will use all the tools at its disposal immediately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “But this is not what we want,” she stressed.

Relations with the EU’s neighbour have deteriorated in recent months after Turkey sent a seismic research vessel into disputed waters in July. The ship is now back in port.

Large reserves of natural gas are believed to be located in the eastern Mediterranean, which Turkey is exploring in sea areas claimed by member states Cyprus or Greece.

Ankara argues that it is operating in its own exclusive economic zone.

While the EU insists it is in full solidarity with its two member states, some leaders fear that further tensions with Ankara could endanger cooperation on curbing illegal migration.

So far, the EU has only responded with cautious sanctions, which have hardly affected Turkey.

Greek and Cypriot calls to apply further punitive measures seem to have remain unheeded at present.

If Turkey continues efforts to stop illegal activities, EU leaders have “agreed to launch a positive political EU-Turkey agenda,” according to a joint statement agreed by the 27 EU capitals.

Incentives include the modernization of the customs union, further work on the EU-Turkey migration deal and closer trade relations, Michel explained.

With this formula the EU states are reacting to the fact that although there have been several signals of detente in the conflict between Turkey and Greece recently, there have been no such signals in the dispute between Turkey and Cyprus.

For example, Ankara recently interrupted natural gas explorations near Greek islands and announced the resumption of talks with Athens to resolve the conflict.

In contrast, Turkish ships are still operating off the island state of Cyprus to explore for natural gas.

“We will monitor closely the situation week after week,” Michel said.

Tensions in the conflict remain high, but Turkey and Greece agreed last week to enter into direct talks brokered by Germany and the EU.

A further positive sign came after the Brussels summit began, with Ankara and Athens agreeing to set up a system to de-escalate potential military tensions under NATO’s auspices, including a hotline.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nonetheless lashed out at the EU as the talks began, claiming it had been taken “hostage” by “spoilt” Greece and Cyprus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the results of the difficult talks with her counterparts as “great progress.”

She had reiterated her insistence on a diplomatic solution to the eastern Mediterranean conflict on her way into the summit.

“I will point out that our relation to Turkey is of course very complex,” she said, highlighting that the country is a NATO member and hosts a large number of refugees.

The situation in the eastern Mediterranean is to be discussed again and a decision made on how to proceed at a December summit by the latest.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that restrictive measures would be taken if the dialogue did not continue.