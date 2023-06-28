EU welcomes invitation to observe Zimbabwe’s polls in August

The European Union (EU) has welcomed the invitation by the Zimbabwean government to observe the country’s general elections set for August.

“The EU warmly welcomes the invitation from the Government of Zimbabwe to observe the harmonized elections of 2023 in Zimbabwe. This invitation clearly demonstrates the trust, cooperation, and partnership between Zimbabwe and the EU,” EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said on Twitter Monday.

This is the second invitation from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, which also invited the EU to observe the 2018 elections.

The EU had not observed Zimbabwe’s polls since 2002 when former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was in power, due to hostilities between the two sides, emanating mainly from Zimbabwe’s decision to embark on the land reform program.

An EU election observer mission that had been accredited to monitor the 2002 polls cut short its mission after Mugabe, on the eve of the election, expelled the head of the EU monitoring team and refused to accept observers from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Britain and the Netherlands, accusing them of bias towards the opposition.

In response, the EU withdrew its election observer mission to the country and imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

In the intervening years, the EU did not send election monitors to Zimbabwe until 2018 when Mnangagwa came to power after Mugabe resigned following a military intervention.

Since 2018, Mnangagwa’s government has embarked on an engagement and reengagement drive which resulted in the thawing of ties between Zimbabwe and the EU, which has since removed most of its sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The EU now only maintains an arms embargo and penalties against the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) invited persons and organizations wishing to observe the harmonized elections to apply for accreditation.

Election campaigning by political parties has begun after candidates last week registered with the ZEC, with the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party presidential candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, launching the party’s manifesto and election campaign in the eastern town of Chipinge, Manicaland Province, Saturday.

Mnangagwa’s main challenger and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) also launched his party’s campaign in South Africa also on Saturday. Enditem