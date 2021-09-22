EUBeachCleanup: EU and Ghanaians unite to clean Laboma Beach in Accra

The European Union (EU) in Ghana launches again this year the 2021 #EUBeachCleanup, to clean, together with Member States, government organizations, NGOs and volunteers, Laboma Beach in Accra on 25 September 2021.

The #EUBeachCleanup is a global movement that brings together people from around the world with one common purpose of protecting the oceans and marine life. In this global movement, every action counts: not only taken at the beach, but at home; not only taken next to the ocean, but also inland.

Marine litter and ocean pollution have an extreme impact on marine life but also in our own life: It creates damage to the environment, to our economies, and to our health and wellbeing. The EU is committed to having seas and oceans that are environmentally, economically and socially sustainable, both in the EU and worldwide.

“In a year marked by the COVID pandemic, the changing of our daily habits can also trigger positive change, and can as well have a positive impact on our oceans. Each one of us can take part in this movement, no matter where we are. Each one of us can make a difference“, said Ambassador Irchad Razaaly, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana.

“Cleaning up the oceans is fundamental, but it cannot be the main strategy to deal with the problem of marine litter, which needs to be tackled at its source. Improved waste and wastewater management, increased recycling, avoidance of single-use products and product eco-design, can efficiently prevent marine litter. Such behavioural and policy choices require intensive education and awareness raising”.

The EU is committed to supporting Ghana not only in the awareness raising, but also in finding proper, environmental and green solutions to solve the waste problem in Ghana.

The #EUBeachCleanup in Ghana is organised jointly with Plastic Punch, on Saturday morning, 25 September, at Laboma Beach.